281,376 Shares in Century Aluminum Company $CENX Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 281,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $11,024,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $8,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,908,912.60. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 66,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,347,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,952,655.84. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 251,626 shares of company stock worth $13,619,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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