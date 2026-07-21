28,164 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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