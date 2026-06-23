2,843 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,843 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Anchyra Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE LMT opened at $493.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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