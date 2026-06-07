28,885 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,885 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Agnico Eagle Mines News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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