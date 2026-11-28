Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,874,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,271 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,041 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Churchill Downs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.08 and a 12 month high of $118.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.16 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 15.15%. Churchill Downs's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4690 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs's previous annual dividend of $0.4380. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Churchill Downs's dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a gaming and horse-racing entertainment company. Its businesses include live and historical horse racing, casino gaming and online pari-mutuel wagering through TwinSpires. The company owns and operates Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby. The racetrack first opened in 1875, and the Derby has become one of the best-known events in U.S. horse racing. Churchill Downs also operates racetracks and gaming properties in several U.S. states, with a presence that includes Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

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