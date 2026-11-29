Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,945 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of DT Midstream worth $266,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in DT Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,685 shares of the company's stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 3,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Read Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.7%

DTM opened at $116.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is 76.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Stephen Baker purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.28 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,308 shares in the company, valued at $374,730.24. This trade represents a 17.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. is an independent energy infrastructure company focused on the transportation, gathering and storage of natural gas. Its assets include interstate pipelines, gathering systems and related compression and storage facilities that connect natural gas producers with utilities, power generators, marketers and other customers. The company's network serves markets across the Midwest and Northeast and includes operations in the Gulf Coast region. Its gathering and pipeline assets connect producing areas, including the Haynesville region, with broader pipeline networks and end users.

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