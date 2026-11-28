Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,828 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 29,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $297,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Saber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $375.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $345.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recent Alphabet Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

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