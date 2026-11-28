Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,493 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,144 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Equinix worth $168,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $3,541,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $997.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,015.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,028.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.62 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 123.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,130.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,260.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,270.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,234.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Paladin sold 307 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.01, for a total transaction of $317,748.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,535,774.50. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.18, for a total transaction of $200,807.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,934,004.22. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708 shares of company stock worth $724,745. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. is a global digital infrastructure company that operates data centers where businesses can house their servers and connect with networks, cloud providers, and business partners. Its services include colocation, interconnection, and related digital infrastructure solutions designed to support hybrid and multicloud operations. The company's data centers include International Business Exchange (IBX) facilities and xScale locations serving hyperscale cloud providers. Through its global platform, Equinix connects customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

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