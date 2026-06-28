292,481 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Acquired by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 292,481 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $128,389,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,567,000 after buying an additional 6,352,828 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,502,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $222,922,000 after buying an additional 6,012,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.28.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The company had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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