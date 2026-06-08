29,300 Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,747,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $941,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $284,313,000 after purchasing an additional 329,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $627,567,000 after purchasing an additional 145,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $292,310,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.92, for a total transaction of $1,670,595.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,557 shares in the company, valued at $152,547,697.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,866.40. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $650.00 price objective on Ciena in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Ciena from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $530.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $489.24 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $516.11 and its 200 day moving average is $355.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.85 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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