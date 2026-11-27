Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,799 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $230,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 116.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Citic Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective (down from $850.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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