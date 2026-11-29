Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,625 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $53,813,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $1,362,158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $927,602,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $844,096,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,655,707 shares of the mining company's stock worth $659,679,000 after purchasing an additional 131,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 7.5%

NYSE:AEM opened at $173.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $134.38 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. RBC Dominion Securities set a $225.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Freedom Broker upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold, as well as related activities such as mineral processing and mine-site reclamation. The company’s principal product is gold, with silver and other byproducts also recovered from certain operations. Founded in 1957 through the merger of Agnico Mines and Eagle Mines, Agnico Eagle has grown into one of the world’s largest gold producers. Its operating portfolio is concentrated in established mining regions, including the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Nunavut in northern Canada, and Finland.

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