Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 147.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,350 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. argenex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of argenex worth $47,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in argenex during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 966.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenex in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in argenex by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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argenex Price Performance

argenex stock opened at $978.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. argenex SE has a one year low of $661.85 and a one year high of $1,072.75.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. argenex had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 47.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenex from $1,190.00 to $1,130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on argenex from $1,301.00 to $1,232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on argenex from $1,150.00 to $1,130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,025.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,163.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenex Profile

argenx SE is a global immunology company that develops antibody-based medicines for people with severe autoimmune diseases. Its research focuses on therapies designed to address disease-causing immune pathways. The company's lead medicine, efgartigimod, is marketed as Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo. These treatments target the neonatal Fc receptor and are approved in the United States for certain adults with generalized myasthenia gravis and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. argenx is also studying efgartigimod and other candidates for additional autoimmune conditions.

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