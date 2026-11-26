Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,042 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 583,056 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $830.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,500. The trade was a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,600. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Article: Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK

Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Article: Meta's AI shopping push could lift Instagram ad revenue

Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Negative Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan reported stock sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such planned transactions are less informative than discretionary selling, but insider sales can still add a modest cautionary signal.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of META stock opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $672.47 and a 200-day moving average of $628.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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