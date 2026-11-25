Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) by 1,177.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,289 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 299,823 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in SpaceX were worth $49,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in SpaceX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpaceX by 687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpaceX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Lionhunter Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000.

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More SpaceX News

These are some of the SPCX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX is reportedly generating substantial revenue by leasing AI-computing capacity to other companies, including rivals—evidence of demand for its data-center infrastructure. Why SpaceX dropped again today

SpaceX is reportedly generating substantial revenue by leasing AI-computing capacity to other companies, including rivals—evidence of demand for its data-center infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing reports that Elon Musk believes SpaceX is behind in AI. While the company’s computing business is expanding, questions about its competitive position and the risks of large infrastructure spending may be tempering enthusiasm. Musk reportedly says SpaceX is falling behind in AI

Investors are also weighing reports that Elon Musk believes SpaceX is behind in AI. While the company’s computing business is expanding, questions about its competitive position and the risks of large infrastructure spending may be tempering enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: The potential Tesla transaction adds uncertainty: some reports suggest investors fear SpaceX could pay a premium or redirect resources, while nearly 798 million additional shares may become eligible for trading on Dec. 8, creating a possible supply overhang. SpaceX stock and Tesla merger talks

SpaceX Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPCX opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion and a P/E ratio of 483.88. SpaceX has a 1 year low of $104.83 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The firm's revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPCX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SpaceX from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Arete Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of SpaceX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of SpaceX from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SpaceX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpaceX news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $52,547,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,472,035 shares in the company, valued at $379,630,414.95. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

SpaceX Company Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

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