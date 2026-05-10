3,000 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Oracle comprises about 0.2% of American Assets Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 223,454 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 9,729 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here