300,000 Shares in Nokia Corporation $NOK Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,596 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 30,792.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOK

Nokia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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