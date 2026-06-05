3,010 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Bought by VMS Asset Management Limited

VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,969.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,920.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,727.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,350.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.16 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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