Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301,509 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $55,288,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $932,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 564,726 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $103,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Accenture from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $242.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $223.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Sweet purchased 12,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.99 per share, with a total value of $3,001,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,910 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,370.90. This trade represents a 33.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 10,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,920. This represents a 62.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,563. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The information technology services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.390-14.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Accenture's previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a global professional services company that helps businesses, governments and other organizations solve operational and technology challenges. Its work includes strategy and management consulting, digital transformation, systems integration and the design, implementation and management of technology solutions. The company serves clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. Its services span cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software and platforms, business process operations, and digital marketing and customer experience.

See Also

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