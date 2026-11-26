State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,690 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 302,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ball worth $32,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ball Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE BALL opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ball from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a global supplier of aluminum packaging, best known for making beverage cans and ends for beverage companies. Its products are used for a range of drinks, including beer, soft drinks, energy drinks and other beverages. The company also offers aluminum cups and other specialty packaging products. Ball serves customers across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Its packaging operations support beverage brands and producers with manufacturing capabilities in multiple regions.

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