Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136,041 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 303,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of 3M worth $678,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Jean Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the third quarter. Blue Jean Financial LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the third quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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3M Trading Up 0.7%

MMM opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 123.11% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $6 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $190.79.

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3M Profile

3M is a diversified technology and manufacturing company that develops products and materials for industrial, transportation, electronics, safety and consumer markets. Its offerings include adhesives, abrasives, filtration products, personal protective equipment, automotive and electronics materials, and consumer products such as Post-it Notes and Scotch-brand tapes. Founded in 1902 as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, 3M began as a mining venture before expanding into materials science and manufacturing.

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