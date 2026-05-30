30,780,742 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,780,742 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.48% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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