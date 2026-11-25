Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,599 shares of the technology retailer's stock after buying an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.50% of Best Buy worth $93,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,613 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashurst Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Best Buy by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashurst Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 394 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Best Buy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of BBY opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra cut shares of Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

More Best Buy News

Investors following BBY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy reported Q3 revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share; both exceeded analyst estimates. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% consensus—across a range of categories. CNBC article

Best Buy reported Q3 revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share; both exceeded analyst estimates. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% consensus—across a range of categories. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its FY2027 revenue forecast to $43.0–$43.3 billion and EPS guidance to $6.90–$7.05, both above prior expectations. Investors may view the higher targets as evidence that demand and market-share gains can continue through the important holiday quarter. Proactive Investors article

Management raised its FY2027 revenue forecast to $43.0–$43.3 billion and EPS guidance to $6.90–$7.05, both above prior expectations. Investors may view the higher targets as evidence that demand and market-share gains can continue through the important holiday quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Best Buy also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, payable January 5 to shareholders of record December 15. The dividend supports income investors but does not change the operating outlook. MarketBeat company page

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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