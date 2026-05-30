3,104 Shares in Reliance, Inc. $RS Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RS opened at $381.37 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $339.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.22. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $386.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $344.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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