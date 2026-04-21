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3,112 Shares in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Casey's General Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Duncker Streett & Co. bought a new position of 3,112 shares in Casey’s in Q4, valued at about $1.72 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 85.63% of the stock after large purchases by several firms.
  • Analyst sentiment is a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $711.91; multiple firms raised targets (KeyCorp to $830) while the stock trades near its one-year high (opened at $768.45) and has a market cap of $28.4B.
  • Casey’s beat quarterly EPS estimates ($3.49 vs. $2.94) despite slightly weaker-than-expected revenue, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.57 payable May 15 (annualized $2.28, ~0.3% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Casey's General Stores.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 129.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company's stock worth $503,635,000 after purchasing an additional 502,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,403,000 after buying an additional 206,777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,823,000 after buying an additional 93,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,380,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Evercore set a $665.00 price target on Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $711.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock opened at $768.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.65. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $430.00 and a one year high of $774.23.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey's General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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