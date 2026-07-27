311,259 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Purchased by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $19,429,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.16% of Equity Lifestyle Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,104.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 673,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 617,202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,365,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 74,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.2%

ELS stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 25.92%.The business had revenue of $397.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.33%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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