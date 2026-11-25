Cornermen Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Cornermen Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $88,927,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

These are some of the TSLA stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, projecting Tesla’s robotaxi business could generate $3–4 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2027. Seaport Global robotaxi forecast

Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, projecting Tesla’s robotaxi business could generate $3–4 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2027. Positive Sentiment: Tesla registrations in the EU rose 83.5% year over year in October, offering evidence of stronger demand in Europe, though US demand and trade barriers remain concerns. Tesla Europe sales report

Tesla registrations in the EU rose 83.5% year over year in October, offering evidence of stronger demand in Europe, though US demand and trade barriers remain concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Tesla and SpaceX have formed teams to discuss a potential merger, with RBC expecting an announcement by early 2027. The deal could create strategic opportunities, but its terms are unsettled and Tesla shareholders might not receive a large premium—leaving significant execution, valuation and governance uncertainty. RBC on potential merger timing and terms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $442.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.74 and a 200-day moving average of $381.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 422.73, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with related software and services. The company also provides energy generation and storage products, including solar systems, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale storage. Its services include vehicle maintenance, charging through the Supercharger network and software features for its vehicles. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla serves customers in markets around the world.

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