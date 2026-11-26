Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,833,671 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,134,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.9% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.28% of Charles Schwab worth $7,216,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $2,637,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 102.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 433,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,349,000 after buying an additional 53,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 67.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $141.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.23.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter Bettinger sold 74,388 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $8,250,373.08. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 610,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,695,027.60. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a financial services company serving individual investors, financial advisors and institutions. Founded in 1971 by Charles R. Schwab, the company helped popularize discount brokerage and has expanded into a broad range of investment and banking services. Schwab offers brokerage accounts and trading tools, retirement and advisory services, banking products, and access to investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Its businesses also include asset management and custody services for independent investment advisors.

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