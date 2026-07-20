313,731 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,731 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $28,885,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.10% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.79.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.62. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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