Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,768 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.50% of ONE Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,653 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts: Sign Up

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OGS opened at $83.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.23 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. ONE Gas's payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised ONE Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised ONE Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. is a regulated natural gas distribution company that delivers natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations are conducted through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service and Texas Gas Service. The company serves communities across Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, operating the local distribution infrastructure that connects customers with natural gas supplies. Its services include maintaining pipelines and related facilities, managing customer connections and providing natural gas delivery.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ONE Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONE Gas wasn't on the list.

While ONE Gas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report