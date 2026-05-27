31,566 Shares in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Xometry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xometry by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xometry by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, insider Subir Dutt sold 4,943 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $440,915.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,678,178.80. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $119,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,637.87. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,934 shares of company stock worth $8,387,014. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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