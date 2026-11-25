Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 839.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,903 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 316,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of IQVIA worth $95,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,811,292,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,551,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,296,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider James G. Berkshire sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $697,228.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,845,883.70. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.83, for a total value of $1,239,678.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,682.87. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $252.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.17. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. IQVIA's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on IQVIA from $288.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

Key Stories Impacting IQVIA

Here are a few of the latest stories about IQV:

Positive Sentiment: Quotient Sciences adds early drug-development capabilities and is reported to generate about $200 million in annual revenue. The acquisition may strengthen IQVIA’s offering and deepen relationships with drugmakers. Some coverage has put the deal’s value at about $1.1 billion, though other reports say the purchase price was undisclosed. IQVIA Acquires Quotient Sciences to Add Integrated Early-Phase Capabilities

Quotient Sciences adds early drug-development capabilities and is reported to generate about $200 million in annual revenue. The acquisition may strengthen IQVIA’s offering and deepen relationships with drugmakers. Some coverage has put the deal’s value at about $1.1 billion, though other reports say the purchase price was undisclosed. Positive Sentiment: IQVIA also received Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 recognition for its AI-enabled quality and regulatory platforms for life sciences. The award cites its technology, strategic execution and customer impact, supporting the company’s positioning in this market, though it is a less direct financial catalyst. IQVIA Receives the 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

IQVIA also received Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 recognition for its AI-enabled quality and regulatory platforms for life sciences. The award cites its technology, strategic execution and customer impact, supporting the company’s positioning in this market, though it is a less direct financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition’s financial terms and funding details are not clear from the available reports. Investors will likely weigh the strategic growth potential against integration costs and the purchase price. IQVIA Strengthens Early Clinical Development Capabilities With Quotient Sciences Acquisition

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides clinical research services, healthcare data and analytics, and technology solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical-device, and other healthcare organizations. Its services support the development and commercialization of medicines and other healthcare products. The company's offerings include clinical trial planning and management, real-world data and evidence, consulting, and software and technology platforms for life sciences research and commercial operations.

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