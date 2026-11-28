Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296,470 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 316,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Novartis worth $469,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 552.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Novartis by 519.4% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Novartis from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Novartis from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.73. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $128.91 and a 12 month high of $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $294.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.53 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative medicines. Its research and products address a range of disease areas, including cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, immunology and neuroscience. The company also develops treatments using technologies such as gene therapy and radioligand therapy. Its medicines include Entresto for certain heart conditions, Cosentyx for inflammatory diseases, Kisqali for breast cancer and Kesimpta for multiple sclerosis.

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