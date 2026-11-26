State Street Corp lowered its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190,852 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,180,744 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.25% of Encompass Health worth $387,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 57.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 638 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $158,053,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company's stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $154.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Darby sold 4,858 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $588,255.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,086,714.69. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $143.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.12%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a U.S. healthcare provider focused on inpatient rehabilitation. The company operates rehabilitation hospitals that offer specialized care for people recovering from conditions such as strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, orthopedic conditions, and other illnesses or injuries. Its hospitals provide coordinated rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy, alongside medical care. Encompass Health serves patients through facilities across the United States.

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