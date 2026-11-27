CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,953 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.0% of CSM Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $136,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 119.9% in the third quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 87.7% during the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $633.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $555.60 and a one year high of $762.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a decrease from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8135. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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