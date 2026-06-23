3,187 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Purchased by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,187 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Finally, Downshift Financial LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here