31,892 Shares in Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI Acquired by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Boyd Group Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company's stock.

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Boyd Group Services Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:BGSI opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.06 and a beta of 0.96. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $142.58.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $793.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.73 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGSI shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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