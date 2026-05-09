3,204 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Fortitude Financial LLC

Fortitude Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $598,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Fortitude Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,951 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 34,917 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 105,949 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.
NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $217.80.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced Suzanne Nora Johnson, former Goldman Sachs vice chairman, will join its board in July, a move that adds high-profile governance and financial expertise. NVIDIA Names Suzanne Nora Johnson to Board of Directors
- Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its AI infrastructure footprint with a strategic partnership and potential $2.1 billion investment in IREN, tied to up to 5 gigawatts of AI data-center capacity. Nvidia to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN as part of AI data center deal
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also struck a major partnership with Corning to expand U.S. optical fiber manufacturing for AI data centers, reinforcing demand for its hardware and networking stack. Nvidia funds construction of Corning plants, in addition to equity investment
- Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted continued enterprise AI adoption and upbeat commentary on NVIDIA’s long-term growth, including a view that the stock still has room to run ahead of earnings later this month. NVIDIA (NVDA) Gains Another Enterprise AI Win As Adoption Continues To Expand
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed NVIDIA as expensive or underperforming relative to the semiconductor group, suggesting investors are watching for whether recent gains can hold through earnings and broader sector rotation. Here's just how much Nvidia has been left behind in the extreme semiconductor rally
- Negative Sentiment: Reports about suspected smuggling of NVIDIA chips to China through Thailand add regulatory and geopolitical risk around the company’s supply chain and international sales exposure. US suspects Nvidia chips smuggled to Alibaba via Thailand, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: One recurring concern is that capital and investor attention are spreading across other AI names like Intel, AMD, Micron, and memory suppliers, which could temper NVIDIA’s relative performance even if AI demand stays strong. Wall Street sees 'changing of the guard in AI' as Intel, AMD shares soar while Nvidia lags
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVIDIA Profile
(Free Report
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Further Reading
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