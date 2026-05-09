3,204 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Fortitude Financial LLC

Fortitude Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $598,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Fortitude Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,951 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 34,917 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 105,949 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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