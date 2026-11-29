State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,005 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,205,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.35% of RingCentral worth $211,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 128.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Nykredit A S bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE RNG opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. RingCentral had a net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $676.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.1250 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.61%.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 15,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $1,116,609.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,652.38. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 36,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,536,930.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 245,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,203,942.35. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 89,371 shares of company stock worth $6,367,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.62% of the company's stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud-based business communications and collaboration services. Its platform brings together business phone service, video meetings, team messaging and contact center capabilities, allowing organizations to manage communications across devices and locations. The company's offerings include RingEX, its unified communications service, and RingCX, its cloud contact center platform. RingCentral also provides related services and integrations designed to connect its communications tools with other business software.

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