321,000 Shares in Ares Management Corporation $ARES Acquired by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 321,000 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $35,021,000. Ares Management accounts for approximately 3.4% of RDST Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RDST Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,210,530,000 after buying an additional 4,373,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,599 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $922,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,004 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $883,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,460 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,257,710 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $688,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,291 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $437,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

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Ares Management Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ARES opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

See Also

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