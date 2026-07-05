32,102 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $805,429,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,175,000 after buying an additional 1,652,298 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,322,000 after buying an additional 1,236,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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