Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,745,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.68% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Duolingo by 73.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen Chen sold 8,072 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,205,391.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 43,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,536,024.77. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Luis van Ahn sold 110,046 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $16,693,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,693,978.20. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 266,874 shares of company stock valued at $40,330,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a "positive" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.89 and a 52-week high of $213.37. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Duolingo had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc. is an educational technology company best known for its mobile and web-based language-learning platform. Its courses use short, interactive lessons and cover a range of languages for learners around the world. The company also offers learning products in subjects such as mathematics and music, along with the Duolingo English Test, an online English-proficiency assessment accepted by many educational institutions. Its services include free offerings supported by advertising and paid subscription plans.

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