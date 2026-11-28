Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,203,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,448,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up 82.7% of Warburg Pincus LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned about 12.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.39 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm's revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on finding and producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are concentrated in South Texas, including the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk formations, with activity in the Karnes and Giddings areas. The company became a publicly traded business in 2018 after combining with TPG Pace Holdings and acquiring South Texas assets from EnerVest. Magnolia's work centers on developing and operating its producing properties.

Further Reading

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