Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 322,690 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Lumentum were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 72.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $4,132,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 759.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CEO Michael Hurlston sold 548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.38, for a total value of $310,376.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 179,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,618,766.84. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 115 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.65, for a total value of $51,479.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,880.25. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 34,512 shares of company stock worth $33,520,933 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lumentum from $635.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $1,132.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,048.35.

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Lumentum Stock Up 7.4%

Lumentum stock opened at $512.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,143.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $796.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $810.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 28.85% and a negative net margin of 175.82%. The firm's revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

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