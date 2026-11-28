Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 757.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,527 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of McDonald's worth $84,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,932,243 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $8,529,132,000 after acquiring an additional 851,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at about $1,359,276,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,658,379 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $448,276,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 7.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,704 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $366,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 11.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 825,799 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $190,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Recent McDonald's Headlines

These are some of the MCD headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is testing affordable bundles at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants, including a $2 sandwich offer and a free item. The value push could attract budget-conscious customers and support traffic heading into 2027. Article: MCD's Entry-Level Value Push

McDonald’s is testing affordable bundles at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants, including a $2 sandwich offer and a free item. The value push could attract budget-conscious customers and support traffic heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company is testing hand-breaded chicken strips, sandwiches and wings, which could broaden its menu and create new sales opportunities if the products advance beyond testing. Article: McDonald's tests hand-breaded chicken strips, sandwiches and wings

The company is testing hand-breaded chicken strips, sandwiches and wings, which could broaden its menu and create new sales opportunities if the products advance beyond testing. Negative Sentiment: One article flags the potential growth in GLP-1 drug use as a longer-term uncertainty for food stocks, although it does not quantify a specific impact on McDonald’s. Article: GLP-1 Drugs and Food Stocks

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $207,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,296.84. The trade was a 48.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.82. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $229.20 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The fast-food giant reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.19. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 826.29% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.93 dividend. This represents a $7.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from McDonald's's previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital cut their price objective on McDonald's from $301.00 to $273.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald's from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $309.00 to $293.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $339.00 to $343.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation is a global quick-service restaurant company that operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald’s brand. Its restaurants serve a menu that includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, breakfast items, desserts, salads, beverages and coffee. Offerings vary by market, and many locations provide drive-thru service, delivery and digital ordering through the McDonald’s mobile app. The company operates through a heavily franchised business model, with restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees, affiliates and the company itself.

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