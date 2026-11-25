Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,001 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 324,577 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $59,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,778,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,726,040 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $344,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,461,541 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $317,700,000 after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $298,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,206,445 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $202,508,000 after buying an additional 1,090,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1950 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider Dane Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $1,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,341.54. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages alternative investment funds and other investment products. Its activities include private equity, credit, infrastructure and real estate investing, as well as insurance through its Global Atlantic business. The firm also provides capital markets services, including financing and strategic solutions for companies and other clients. KKR invests across multiple industries and serves clients and investors in markets around the world. Founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, KKR is led by co-chief executive officers Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

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