First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,958 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 325,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.99% of SEI Investments worth $120,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 75,439 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SEI Investments by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,391,021 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $348,125,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 5.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEI Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $127.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 28,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,935,939.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,790,057 shares in the company, valued at $702,091,893.80. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $4,151,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 192,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,346,548.65. This represents a 16.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,777 shares of company stock worth $7,899,863 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.0%

SEIC opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.31. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $112.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.25 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a financial technology and investment services firm founded in 1968 by Alfred P. West Jr. The company provides technology, investment management and operational services to financial institutions and investors. Its offerings include investment processing and administration, outsourced investment management, and technology platforms that support wealth managers, asset managers, financial institutions and institutional investors. SEI also provides investment solutions through its own asset management business.

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