Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,783 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $128,821,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 183 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $350.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $457.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $462.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $376.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $417.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,206,145.50. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Henschen, II sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.63, for a total value of $938,289.55. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,533,060.52. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $359.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $161.93 and a 52 week high of $493.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $417.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $26.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.37 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $56.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 66.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a U.S. energy company focused on refining, midstream operations and the marketing of petroleum products. Its refining business processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks. The company's midstream activities include gathering, transporting, storing and processing crude oil, natural gas and refined products. These operations are conducted in part through MPLX LP, a partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum.

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