32,614 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $64.36 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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