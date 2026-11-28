State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,259,020 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,281,761 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of State Street Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Street Corp owned 1.97% of Alphabet worth $83,356,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,427,761 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management now owns 81,826 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 73.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,743 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.73 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $316.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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